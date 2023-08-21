MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans are talking up a storm about the latest episode of The Chi.

The show’s calculating, cold-blooded crime boss, Douda, portrayed by fine-ass Cirtiss Cook, was on everyone’s shit list after episode 3 aired on Aug. 20. X, the app formerly known as Twitter, lit up with reactions when the infamous 63rd Street Mob boss nearly came to blows with Darnell during a housewarming party for the latter’s son, Emmett.

Fans dragged Douda On X.

On Sunday, fans of The Chi lit up X with their thoughts about Douda’s fiery appearance. Some folks thought that the crime boss should have kept his funky energy at home instead of disrupting the happy housewarming party. A few Chi stans were happy to Darnell check the shady mobster over his offensive gift.

Here are some of the best reactions.

If you haven’t watched Sunday’s episode, you may want to skip scrolling down because this contains a few spoilers.

Darnell lost his top at the housewarming soiree when Douda gifted Emmett a loaded gun as a housewarming present for his new pad. The event quickly turned sour as a result. Before their heated spat, some folks in the room weren’t too happy to see Douda enter the house party due to his corrupt behavior.

He probably should have taken a hint.

The former mayoral candidate’s unannounced visit was cringy to watch, given that family and friends had traveled all the way to the west side of Chicago to celebrate Emmett and girlfriend Keisha’s big milestone. At the beginning of the episode, family and friends danced, laughed and broke bread with the young couple in honor of their new home.

This wasn’t the first time that the patriarch and Douda have bumped heads.

Darnell and Douda have not been rocking with one another since Season 6 launched in early August. The patriarch seems weary of the close relationship that the underground street boss is forming with his son. To make matters even worse, Douda helped Emmett to purchase his new home. Now, Darnell is keeping a close eye on the mobster to see if he has an ulterior motive, and it looks like the proud papa is willing to go to great lengths to keep his son out of harm’s way.

Several users pondered whether Douda’s villainous ways would emerge later in the season. The fact that the infamous criminal gifted a gun to Emmett had some viewers raising an eyebrow.

We’ll just have to keep tuning in to find out. Did you watch Sunday’s heated episode of The Chi? What do you think Douda has hidden up his sleeve?

