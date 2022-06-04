MadameNoire Featured Video

Jasmine Davis announced back in April that we wouldn’t be seeing her on the fifth season of The Chi. Now, an inside source has come forward with the alleged real reason why she isn’t on the show anymore. The source alleged that Jasmine Davis left the show after she was investigated for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

“Jasmine asked for a vaccination exemption when she submitted a vaccination card for the prior season,” the source told Page Six. “This triggered an investigation, and Jasmine then quit the show.”

Davis opened up more about her exit from The Chi once these allegations surfaced and promised fans that she’d tell her side of the story.

“Honestly I don’t blame #thechi when you’re that dark & your show already has a bad reputation of dysfunction & hanging on by a thread you gotta do what you gotta do but I have an interview Wednesday,” she tweeted. “I’m going live & I’m going live Friday on IG I will send the time.”

She also clapped back at a fan who confronted her about allegedly submitting a fake vaccination card. She didn’t deny it but she said she has the right to do what she wants with her body.

“You guys are funny,” she tweeted. “I love how you’re already trying to slander my name to save your show whatever I seen you love and light this is my body my choice and no government gets to tell me what I can do with my body you guys are a joke for printing this we see your evil.”

In another tweet, the Chicago native described The Chi as a “toxic environment.” Davis, 30, also claimed she was treated unfairly while playing Imani.

“4 2 years i’ve been bullied 4 being on a show that was kind of a nightmare & the moment I clap back Instagram flag my comment as harassing them for trying to harass me on my page,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s unfair how they can come on my page and say whatever with no consequence.”

When Davis spoke with MADAMENOIRE, she was excited to see what was in store for Imani during season five.

“I don’t know but I want to see some gun slinging with Imani,” she said. “I want to see a wedding with Imani. That’s what I want to see!”

The Chi will premiere on June 24 at 9 p.m EST.