Gizelle Bryant’s summer vacay in Italy has the Real Housewives of Potomac star and her three daughters living their best lives.

The Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and her young girls– Grace, 18, Angel, 17, and Adore, 17 — have been soaking up all the special moments of their scenic Italian getaway.

Gizelle’s latest post, shared Aug. 20, was a video compilation of her and her girls. The mother of three posed in a cute white one-piece bikini while yachting on Italy’s beautiful blue waters. She and her daughters also showed off their matching chic bracelets.

The group of four grabbed a bite to eat at a restaurant drenched in a teal blue that perfectly matched the color of their water-side view. Gizelle cheekily captioned her clip, “If you don’t take two boats to get to lunch, you ain’t living 😜.” The RHOP star set the recap video to Burna Boy’s latest single, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” which samples Brandy’s 1998 track “Top Of The World,” featuring Mase.

The beautiful family’s sightseeing included a stop at the Colosseum in Rome. Gizelle also hilariously dipped her credit card into the Trevi Fountain — where people usually toss in coins for good luck.

The RHOP star has posted clips and snapshots of her momma and daughters’ girls trip since Aug. 18. Their Italian getaway comes shortly after the death of the reality star’s father, civil rights activist Curtis Graves.

The latter passed away July 26 at the age of 84. His career in public service included being one of three Black members elected into the Texas House of Representatives in 1966 after over 100 years since Black politicians had done so, according to People. The activist also worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement, had a 30-year-long career at NASA and worked as a photographer during the latter portion of his life, noted Bravo.

Alongside a photo of the late activist with her and her daughters, Gizelle lovingly penned a short tribute to her father. Two days after he passed, she said, “Thank you for being the best dad that a little girl could ever want or need. I will miss you everyday of my life ❤️.”

Peep the rest of Gizelle’s family-filled Italian summer vacation below.

