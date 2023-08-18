MadameNoire Featured Video

Jersey Shore alum Pauly D had Black folks on the X app in a chokehold after an X user named @spicybae shared a clip of him helping his Jamaican bae, Nikki Hill, pay back a problematic white female cast member on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

On the episode which aired August 10, Angelina Pivarnick chucked a glass of red wine on Nikki as the two argued in the vacation home. As the other Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast members scattered, Pauly immediately stood up to defend his woman. Nikki pursued the audacious 37-year-old reality star with a bottle of red wine. Angelina’s punk ass ran to a bedroom in the house and locked the door.

“Ohhhh,” the cast said after Angelina threw the beverage on an unsuspecting Nikki.

“Are you f**king kidding me,” the famous DJ exclaimed.

“Not wine,” Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino said.

The footage switched to the 43-year-old reality star, born Paul DelVecchio Jr., opining about the incident in the show’s confessional room.

“Wine? You don’t bring wine to a water fight,” a pissed-off Pauly said to the camera.

Nikki, determined to get her lick back, grabbed a bottle of red wine and chased Angelina to a locked bedroom where she couldn’t enter. Her boyfriend of three years saved the day, busting the door open so Nikki could aptly give the troublemaker what she deserved. Pauly, a complete gentleman, walked in and got out of the way as the Jamaican beauty emptied the red wine bottle atop Angelina’s head.

“Stop, Nikki,” Angelina yelled, pushing past the 31-year-old reality dating show star. She could be heard threatening DJ’s girlfriend before the clip ended.

Black X users wasted no time bigging Pauly up for standing up for his woman without getting in women’s business.

Angelina wound up apologizing to the couple the next day. Sighing as she entered the room where Pauly and Nikki were seated, she began her obligatory apology tour.

“Well, well, well…” the 31-year-old Jamaican bombshell said as Angelina entered.

Claiming that she didn’t fully “remember” what happened the previous night, Angelina expressed that the water was meant for Vinny for reneging on a bet. And she hadn’t realized she had thrown the beverage on Nikki.

Chile.

The couple looked on with straight faces.

“I’m so sorry I did that. I had no clue, by the way.”

Ok, girl.

In the confessional, Pauly lauded Angelina for accepting responsibility for her trash behavior, explaining that she rarely did.

She continued saying, “Someone broke the door down,” and Pauly proudly accepted responsibility.

“That was me,” he responded with a smile.

The couple also apologized to her for some odd reason. The famous DJ expressed that they could put the mess behind them.

Nikki and Pauly began dating exclusively in 2020, during the pandemic. Initially, the actress competed for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star’s affection on a 2019 MTV dating series with Vinny and Pauly titled Double Shot At Love. He rejected her but later spun the block to win her back.

We love to see it.