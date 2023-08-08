MadameNoire Featured Video

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams is proudly showing off her young new boo on Instagram.

The reality TV OG, 48, and her boyfriend, Christian “CG” Gold, 30, took to Instagram with their latest set of couple photos July 29. The lovebirds held hands and gave power couple vibes as they stood side by side. They matched each other’s fly in equally chic but casual ‘fits during their night out on the town.

Jennifer rocked a cleavage-bearing black blazer with denim shorts, sparkling silver sandal heels, a chunky chain necklace and a small statement purse. Her hair was styled in two large cornrows that were wrapped into low space buns.

Christian wore a beige mock-neck top with a dark khaki jacket, flared denim pants and black boots. He accessorized with red shades and a blingy silver watch.

The couple lightheartedly added a clip at the end of their photo series of Drake saying “combination” in his strongest faux Jamaican accent.

Jennifer hard-launched her relationship with her young tenderoni in mid-June.

The reality star’s boyfriend claims to be a portfolio manager. A scheduling link in his Instagram bio noted that he offers “liquid asset automation” consulting.

The Redefined Glam owner shared a sweet post in celebration of Christian’s 30th birthday June 18. In her caption, she described their relationship as “pure bliss.”

According to their Instagram Stories, the couple recently enjoyed a fancy and love-filled baecation full of good food and good company. The two dined at Michelin star-awarded restaurant called Caruso’s in Montecito, California. They also enjoyed drinks at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara.

The Basketball Wives star and Christian posted snapshots from the latest vacay July 30.

“These baecations with you just keep getting better and better,” Christian wrote to his girlfriend on his Stories. “The experience is what counts. We can buy anything we want, but that’ll never trump experiences with you. I cherish every moment, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else in this world. I love you, my Queen.”

The couple wants their followers to be all up in their relationship’s business.

The two launched the “ultimate love channel, @JenniferandCG, on YouTube in June. The account doesn’t have any video posts yet, but its “About” page promises content on the couple’s “love story.”

Viewers will apparently get snippets from the couple’s dating life — such as their daily routine, date nights, travel vlogs and (unexpectedly) even prank videos. Jennifer and Christian’s subscribers will also get content regarding dating and relationship “tips and tricks.”

“We are Jennifer & CG, a couple in love who met at a very transformative time for us both and have been inseparable ever since. Our relationship has been filled with pure love, peace and happiness. We have a bond that can’t be broken because of how strong our foundation is.”

It’s unclear when the two started dating — but their social media posts portray them as very happy. Read more about Jennifer’s fraught — and disturbing — romantic history below.

