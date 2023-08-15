MadameNoire Featured Video

Los Angeles authorities believe over 30 suspects were involved in the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center “flash mob” robbery of luxury items at Nordstrom Aug 12.

Footage shows the all-black-wearing, ski mask-donning thieves fleeing the scene and leaving damaged display tables and broken glass in their wake. The chaotic scene had burglars falling on top of themselves as they dashed out the door with their stolen items. The flash mob of suspects stole up to $100,000 worth of luxury merchandise from the Nordstrom storefront, according to the authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department detailed in an Aug. 14 statement that the robbers made off with “high-end bags, clothing and other easily re-sellable items.”

“To criminals, it is just property taken. To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall, it is a loss of feeling safe,” the LAPD added in a statement shared on Twitter Aug 13.

The police accused the suspects of showering Nordstrom’s security guard with bear spray to disable the employee.

The LAPD claims to have “several investigative leads.” Anyone with information about the Nordstrom robbery at the Topanga Shopping Center is asked to contact Detective Santander of the Commercial Crimes Division, Organized Retail Crime Section at (818)-374-9420.

According to USA Today, a similar flash mob robbery happened at a Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale on Aug. 8. That heist reportedly resulted in $300,000 of stolen merchandise.

“These ‘flash mob’ burglaries involve a large, coordinated group of individuals simultaneously rushing into the store, overwhelming staff, and taking it over. The suspects grab as much merchandise as possible before fleeing in multiple vehicles,” explained Gendale’s law enforcement.

A reward of up to $50,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the latter crime.

