MadameNoire Featured Video

Drake’s rumored girlfriend got a shoutout from the certified lover boy for her birthday June 8.

The Toronto-born and bred MC took to his Instagram Stories to give Lilah Pi a heartfelt shoutout. He posted the lovey-dovey words next to a stunning and sultry photo of the British singer.

“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi happy birthday,” Drake penned.

The rapper has seemingly been hinting at an ongoing relationship with his muse, Lilah, for a while now.

Drake crooned to his rumored lover on his 2022 Track “Flights Booked.” He sang about their estranged love and how distance and fears influenced their romantic progression.

“Lilah, I know it’s getting late, and I’m struggling to let go/ Although there’s distance between us, there’s no place I’d rather be/ I owe you some hospitality, and it comes so naturally/ Promise, I just need some more time/ If you can bear with me.”

Drake dropped his latest song collaboration on Lilah’s birthday.

The self-proclaimed Champagne Papi name-dropped his rumored girlfriend on the Afrobeats-inspired banger. He said he wasn’t the type of guy to dampen her baddie energy.

“So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry / Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys / I want you to touch road with the girls dem, and socialize / Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes / I know the vibes, I know the vibes.”

Lilah reportedly reposted Drake’s birthday shoutout on Instagram and added a pink heart emoji with the acronym “4L” -,- according to Billboard. The two-letter term stands for “for life.”

The musician dropped her first EP, Atlantis, in November 2021. The East London native, born Deliah, enjoy everything from painting, dirt bike riding and suffering from “main character syndrome.”

“I always say I’m an enigma. I just think that I don’t even know who I am yet. Well, on the one hand, I do know who I am, I’velways known. I know what I stand for, and I know what I love to do. On the other hand, I’m out here in the world still discovering everything, growing up, and learning things,” she said in a November 2021 interview with Clash. “I like to use the word enigma because I know who this Lilah girl is, but I can’t really describe her myself.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Keke Palmer United With Woman Romantically Wronged By Drake For Funny ‘SNL’ Sketch”