Many Instagram users want to revoke Hazel-E and De’Von Waller’s “celebrity” statuses as details surface about the reality stars’ divorce details and income.

Commenters were surprised at the former couple’s alleged monthly gross income after RadarOnline reported on their settlement Aug. 10. The source claimed that the former Love & Hip-Hop star brings in $5,000 every month, and her now ex-husband makes $1,200 per month. Instagram users argued that Hazel and De’Von didn’t make enough to be considered celebrities in The Jasmine Brand’s comments.

“Y’all throw the word celebrity [around] too willy nilly for me. These ain’t celebrities.” “1. Hazel is not a celebrity. 2. A-lot of ppl make less than 5k a month and survive… 3. Touch some grass if you believe everything you see on social media 😩.” “How are they surviving off those incomes?” “This does not sound like a celebrity couple with that monthly based income 🤦🏽‍♀️.” “Another fake it till you make it couple gone wrong. She has very little money and he has zero. This is a divorce of two regular people…”

Details on Hazel and De’Von’s divorce settlement revealed more than the couple’s alleged monthly income.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline noted that Hazel declined to receive the $165 monthly child support payments De’Von was ordered to give for their child, 3-year-old daughter Ava Dior. The former L&HH star has primary custody, and the two parents will also share joint custody. The estranged adults will evenly split the child’s medical care costs that aren’t covered by insurance.

De’Von was granted visitation with the former couple’s daughter every other weekend “as long as Defendant maintains suitable accommodations for overnight visitation.”

Born Arica Adams, the former L&HH star’s last name will be restored. She wasn’t awarded alimony in the aftermath of her and De’Von’s split. Still, Hazel got her business, Girl Code Inc., her property and a 2017 Dodge Charger, which the former couple co-owned, will be sold. The money accrued from the vehicle’s sale will be divided equally between the divorced parties.

The settlement allegedly noted that Hazel and her ex-husband will also keep the contents in any of their personal bank accounts or retirement plans.

A June article published by HotNewHipHop claimed Hazel’s 2023 net worth is $400,000.

After over three and a half years of marriage, the former couple’s divorce finalization fell on Aug. 8.

The couple starred together on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition in 2020. During the unraveling of their union in August 2022, Hazel accused her former lover of cheating and subjecting her and their daughter to abuse, according to The Shade Room. Hazel filed for divorce in December, and De’Von reportedly denied her allegations.

