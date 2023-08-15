MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff, has reportedly died at the age of 50.

Best known as one half of the hip-hop duo Timbaland & Magoo, news of the late performer’s passing broke Aug. 13. Magoo’s family and Timbaland have yet to publicly mourn him. The musician’s cause of death and circumstances around it have not been shared, according to HipHopDX.

“Man, can’t believe this RIH Magoo. Damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends,” said Digital Black of the rap group Playa Aug. 13.

“…This dude always pushed me… I will miss you Maganooo, that’s what we called him… Totally one of the best ever in my eyes, always pressing forward,” grieved Ginuwine in the caption of a tribute post. “I know we didn’t talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha. I will see you soon bro, we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there 🍷…”

Both Norfolk, Virginia natives, Magoo and Timbaland met as teens. After the two established their rap duo in 1989, they released three albums between 1997 and 2003.

The Virginia repping collaborators were also members of the rap and R&B collective Swing Mob, aka The Bassment Cru, founded by Jodeci’s DeVante Swing. Other musicians involved in the ’90s collective were Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, Playa, Tweet and more.

Timbaland & Magoo were most known for their song “Up Jumps Da Boogie.” The track was on their debut studio album, 1997’s Welcome to Our World, released via Blackground Records and Atlantic Records.

“Up Jumps Da Boogie” reached the No. 12 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and spent 20 weeks on the chart.

Magoo made the Billboard Hot 100 chart three other times thanks to the songs “Clock Strikes,” “Here We Come,” and “Cop That Shit!”

Although the hip-hop anchor has died, his contributions to the rap game will be a large part of his legacy. Rest in peace.

