In his latest interview, Ginuwine was candid about how the tension between him and Aaliyah was settled after the late singer passed away.

Ginuwine discussed how he came to peace over his formerly strained relationship with the deceased “One In A Million” singer during the June 24 episode of Drink Champs. The male R&B artist told the web series’s hosts that Missy Elliott had a dream wherein Aaliyah expressed forgiveness toward their male Blackground Records label mate.

Longtime R&B fans will recall that the heavy hitting label was run by Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson.

“Missy came, and she told me one time she had a dream, and Aaliyah said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ She [forgave] me. And, I cried,” Ginuwine admitted.

The “Pony” singer explained that he “never got the chance” to personally amend his and Aaliyah’s relationship before she passed away in 2001.

Ginuwine revealed he and Aaliyah “weren’t seeing eye-to-eye” due to her loyalty to Hankerson when he left Blackground Records. At the time, the male R&B crooner felt the singer-actress was given a false “narrative” about him.

“We ain’t have no beef or nothing like that — I ain’t beefing with no girl,” he clarified. “It was one of those things where our time had separated.”

“We were all a family — Missy, Timbaland, her [Aaliyah], myself, Magoo, Playa, Tweet — all of us,” the male R&B veteran added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Washington D.C. repping crooner spoke highly of where Aaliyah’s career may have ended up if she still alive.

“I would want her to be on the level where B is — Beyoncé, yeah — but you just never know.”

“I know that she was headed in that direction. She was doing the movies. Of course, she was doing music. She was dancing and all that. So, ya know, we just will never know, and that’s the bad thing about it.”

Watch Ginuwine’s Drink Champs interview below.

