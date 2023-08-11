MadameNoire Featured Video

A new disturbing and highly-graphic lawsuit claims an Atlanta doctor’s force during a baby’s delivery resulted in the child’s decapitation.

The grieving mother and father, Jessica Ross, 20, and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., 21, are suffering an unimaginable loss. Their lawsuit against Dr. Tracey St. Julian and Southern Regional Medical Center was announced during an Aug. 9 press conference, according to the Associated Press. The filing claims the Atlanta couple was subjected to fraud, gross negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit’s announcement fell on Ross’s tragic one-month anniversary of checking into the Riverdale, Georgia-based hospital on July 9 to welcome the couple’s first baby, a son. During the press conference, family attorneys Roderick Edmond and Cory Lynch explained the young parents’ gut-wrenching case.

Edmond claimed that the baby’s head was birthed vaginally, and his body was pulled out of his mother during a C-section performed hours later.

Ross and Taylor Sr. claim they requested a C-section before things went horrifically wrong during the mother’s vaginal birth with Dr. St. Julian.

The Atlanta couple’s suit alleges St. Julian “grossly negligently applied excessive traction on [baby] Treveon Isiah Taylor Jr.’s head and neck. [St. Julian also] grossly negligently failed to do a Cesarean section in a timely and proper manner, resulting in Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr.’s decapitation and death.”

A fetal monitor allegedly stopped picking up the baby’s heartbeat during the three-hour wait the birthing mother endured between the doctor’s botched assistance of her vaginal birth and her subsequent C-section.

More appallingly, the young couple believes the hospital tried to cover up the gruesome manner in which their son died. The couple’s legal representation claimed Southern Regional discouraged Ross and Taylor Sr. from getting an autopsy. The attorneys also alleged that the hospital’s staff propped up the child’s head so it appeared connected to his body. Moreover, the parents felt they were encouraged to cremate their baby.

The lawsuit asserted that the medical center covered up the baby’s decapitation for days noted 11 Alive News.

In a statement, the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office shared that it’s requested several investigations into baby Treveon’s death. Additionally, the office disclosed that it hadn’t been alerted about the child’s passing until four days after the fact, when Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home made a call July 13.

Southern Regional reportedly opted out of commenting on Ross’ specific case due to HIPAA laws. The medical center extended its “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to the heartbroken parties and claimed St. Julian is “not an employee of the hospital.”

Ross and Taylor Sr. seek an undisclosed amount of punitive damages.

