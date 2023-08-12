MadameNoire Featured Video

Regardless of what her haters say, Cardi B wants to continue sharing her healthy natural hair journey.

The “Jealously” rapper posted an updated progress picture of her hair’s growth on X, formerly known as Twitter, Aug. 8. The snapshot showed the Bronx native’s butt-length straightened-out strands, which she had parted down the middle. Cardi fawned over how much her hair’s grown and asked if anyone wanted a video about the hair oil she makes and uses.

Haters didn’t say it was photoshopped, but they did say it was “genetics.”

One online user suggested Cardi’s mention of her homemade hair oil was deceptive. They argued that the Latina side of the rapper’s Afro-Latina heritage was the true cause of her long hair. Their tweet said, “Y’all don’t see how a LATINA selling ‘hair growth oil’ to BLACK women could be misleading?”

“Black women wanting hair growth & tips from her is crazy,” another skeptical online user added.

Rarely one to shy away from an online tussle, Cardi clapped back and clarified a few things for her haters.

The mother of two emphasized that she wasn’t selling anything and that she’s been documenting her hair growth journey since 2016.

The rapper reposted photos of her younger self rocking her natural hair in a kinky shoulder-length afro. She also shared throwback photos of her natural tresses through childhood into her earlier twenties as proof that her hair growth wasn’t necessarily due to genetics. The rapper explained that her healthy natural hair was probably more attributed to the right products and maintenance.

“This is me as a child… This is me as a teenager… this is me in my early 20s… And NOW. Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it and keep it healthy… sometimes it’s not even just about growth, it’s about keeping it HEALTHY, and the growth comes.”

Cardi’s latest update comes after the naturalista has documented her wash days, slayed side-part silk presses, and how she incorporates onion water into her routine. In 2021, the rapper thoroughly responded to critics who said her “mixed” background was why she has “good hair.” The Grammy winner reiterated that it’s taken her years to learn what works for her hair and described it as a texture that “requires lots of love and maintenance.”

More importantly, she emphasized that no hair texture should be celebrated over others.

“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR.’ There’s no such thing as bad hair. And ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

See Cardi’s recent posts below.

