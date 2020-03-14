Cardi B Has Shown Us Her Natural Hair And We’re Mesmerized

Whether it’s colorful or jet black, Cardi B is a poster child for wigs. Whether shes rocking couture fashion or jeans and Jordans, she keeps her crown covered in the finest hair pieces. Today, she let us take a look at what’s under her there.

Today, Bardi took to social media and wowed the world her with her natural hair. It’s wash day for the Bronx rapper and before she scrubbed her scalp squeaky clean, she gave us a view of her voluminous, wavy hair. The “I Like It” rapper’s fro was so big that it swallowed her face as she showed off her tresses. While looking beautiful au naturel, she was pleased with how much her afro has blossomed over the years.

“Wow, I’m so proud of myself,” she said as she looked at her hair in awe.

It has come a long way from the medium size fro she showed us four years ago, which she reminded us of with a Twitter post earlier.

Thanks to her go to protective style, wigs, her natural hair has been able to flourish. Protective styles help to protect natural hair from harsh weather conditions and keep our ends under wraps. While our is in protective styles, it is also not being manipulated or tugged on, which is also a plus. Since she is constantly on tour, doing interviews, appearances and much more, a wig is always apart of her ensemble, so her hair is left in cornrows under her wigs. Before she was a Grammy-Award winning femcee, Cardi was known for wearing braids, another great protective style for those with curls and coils.

In another clip, she revealed what her hair look like straightened and of course the length was past her shoulders.

Her fans were in love with the natural look and begged her to wear her real hair more often.

“Your black is beautiful. In favor of this,” tweeted one follower.

We love this look on Cardi!

