Although Cynthia Bailey is embracing a new chapter, her stunning face card and modeling finesse remain timeless.

The veteran supermodel is the latest face of Harper’s Bazaar Serbia’s digital cover. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star pulled in readers with her striking eyes, iconic cheekbones and alluring pout. Styled by creative powerhouse Oliver Brown, the model graced the cover in a vibrant Ella Zahlan gown.

Another one of her looks was a seafoam green architectural masterpiece designed by Yimeng Yu.

On Instagram Aug. 9, Bailey noted that her Harper’s Baazar Serbia cover story celebrated her delving into her “third act.”

The model said she wanted everything about her cover to “capture the essence of Hollywood Glam.” She also shared that her “dream role” as an actress is to star as icon Diahann Carroll. Bailey described the groundbreaking performer as “the epitome of beauty, style, grace, class and strength.”

“She is my inspiration and who I wanted this cover and spread to pay homage to. She broke down so many barriers for other African American female actresses to come after her,” the former Housewives star praised.

“The first act: Cynthia the fashion model. The second act: Cynthia the TV personality. The third act: Cynthia the actress. My focus at this point in my life is the third act.”

And while the fire of her modeling days is well and alive on her latest cover, Bailey is indeed building upon her acting career.

The 56-year-old beauty has added quite a few credits to her IMDb page within the last year, including BET+’s 2023 film Under The Influence, Tubi’s The Stepmother and UMC’s miniseries Terror Lake Drive.

Bailey shared how life’s first two “acts” have readied her for her third within her Harper’s Bazaar Serbia cover story. The model, reality star and actress — who starred in The Cosby Show in 1990 — noted that she’s ready to work toward conquering the acting scene next.

“I think my career as a model and reality TV star prepared me for acting. I’ve always had a passion for acting, but I never wanted to commit to it until I actually had the time to commit to it. I never wanted acting to be my side job. When I was ready to invest the time and really focus on it, that’s when I let her go. It is important for me to work and gain the respect of my fellow actors, as well as the directors and producers I work with.”

