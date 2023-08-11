MadameNoire Featured Video

Would you still pay to attend a Renaissance tour date even if there was a chance you wouldn’t see Beyoncé on stage?

Committed BeyHive members argue that the stadium’s vibes alone are enough to take the risk. The tour’s “listening only seats” — which average $150 to $200 — offer more frugal fans the chance to be a part of the stadium’s magic, even if they’ll miss the stage’s sparkle.

People who purchase the unique tickets will likely be seated behind the stage or with an obstructed view. Still, several concertgoers claim they scored decent seats despite paying hundreds less than a standard ticket.

Ryan Bloomquist shared his “not bad” $200 view at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium tour date on Twitter July 31. Business Insider reported that the eager Beyoncé fan’s view was “partially blocked by a VIP box,” but Bloomquist got the full Renaissance experience since he stood up and danced the whole time.

The attendee went as far as to call his seat the “perfect view” in his conversation with the outlet. “I wasn’t too worried about it. I just wanted to be there and surrounded by that Beyoncé energy,” he added.

A few tweets from concertgoers like Bloomquist highlighted that the listening-only seats at the New Jersey show weren’t as bad as people expected.

Renaissance tour attendees who purchased the more frugal tickets didn’t have any serious qualms about how they experienced the show.

Other Twitter users couldn’t get over the fact that the seats were for sale in the first place. They argued that $150+ to have an obstructed view of the stage wasn’t worth being amongst the Renaissance tour’s atmosphere.

Would you snag a listening-only seat to be in the midst of Beyoncé? Sound off in the comments, and see Twitter’s chatter below.

