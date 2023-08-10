MadameNoire Featured Video

Jay Z’s Made In America music festival has been canceled this year “due to severe circumstances.”

The Phildelphia-based event shared the status update announcement Aug. 8 on its website and social media. The two-day Labor Day weekend festival, scheduled for Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 provided little information on why exactly the event was canceled. Its statement simply noted that the issues were “outside of production control.”

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

Notably, all who purchased tickets to Made In America fest can expect refunds.

Made in America 2023’s lineup had big-name artists including Miguel, Tems, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, SZA and Lizzo. The talent is specifically curated by Jay Z.

The festival did not comment on whether its cancelation was impacted in any way by the discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Lizzo — one of the event’s headliners — earlier this month.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers claimed that the Grammy winner and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, subjected them to a hostile work environment. Plaintiffs Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez claimed that the incidents happened for years while they participated in Lizzo’s Special tour.

Lizzo denied the accusations of gross misconduct and called them “outrageous” in an Aug. 3 statement.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” the “Truth Hurts” singer added.

Williams and Davis maintained that they were wrongfully terminated, whereas Rodriguez claimed to have quit in protest of the hostile work environment, according to People . The three dancers doubled down on their claims against the performer in an interview with the outlet published Aug. 9.

Williams won her spot on Lizzo’s dance team on the singer’s 2021 show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The dancer alleged that the singer’s persona changed shortly after filming wrapped.

“It wasn’t until after the cameras stopped rolling that I really saw the other side of Lizzo and saw her for what she is. Because, sadly, she’s not the same behind closed doors,” said Williams. “When the cameras aren’t rolling, she’s not the same person everybody sees on their TV screen.”

Ron Zambrano, the employment lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said he’s currently reviewing more complaints about Lizzo.

A minimum of six additional people who’ve allegedly toured with the Grammy winner have reportedly raised allegations.

“Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” Zambrano told NBC News Aug. 7.

