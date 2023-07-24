MadameNoire Featured Video

Russell Wilson has seemingly responded subtly to Future’s “Fuck Russ” dig, and Black Twitter was here for it.

The 34-year-old star quarterback for the Denver Broncos posted a petty yet sweet tweet with his bonus son on July 20. Without referencing Future, Russell singlehandedly ended the Atlanta rapper’s bullshit with a post that read, “Best part of the day #DadLife.” In the same post, Russell shared a photo of himself with his 9-year-old bonus son, Future Zahir, walking across the Colorado football field together.

The lowkey, shady response sent users on the social media platform into a frenzy.

One person on the social media platform boldly tagged Future in his response to Russell.

On July 14, Quavo’s new track “Turn Yo’ Clic Up,” featuring the 39-year-old rapper, dropped, and Future unloaded his bitter vitriol in his verse against the Denver Broncos quarterback.

The verse in question said, “Big dawg status, bill hopper/ I ball in his mall for my brothers/ Goyard bag, tote the Corduroy/ I got it out the field, fuck Russell.”

As of the week ending July 22, “Turn Yo Clic Up” isn’t trending on Billboard. On iTunes, the single is only ranking at 65 in the United States– although it’s faring slightly better in the Caribbean. On Youtube, it’s #42, and on Shazam– it’s #25.

Meanwhile, Ciara is living her best life with drinks and private jets.

God don’t like ugly.