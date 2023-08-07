MadameNoire Featured Video

A Colorado white woman is making headlines after walking around in blackface and ranting in clips circling the internet.

While at an Aurora-based Target, Ersilia Campbell showed up with dark-colored makeup smeared all over her face. When a bystander called her a horrible person, she referenced when NBC News anchor Lester Holt dressed as British singer Susan Boyle in 2009.

“Lester Holt did ‘whiteface,’ and nobody said shit,” she retorted in the now viral video, seen over 9.6 million times on Twitter.

Campbell also told Facebook users “Trump is coming” is an equally weird and disturbing clip.

The former post office employee had on blackface and pro-Trump stickers on her “titties” while in a Starbucks. She told her Facebook friends she was “looking for a job.”

“I’m at Starbucks — I never treat myself to Starbucks since the post office got rid of me,” she said. “I barely treated myself to Starbucks when I was working there. I could barely afford it.”

She laughed about being put on the FBI’s Most Wanted list elsewhere in her unhinged post.

There are simply no words for a Facebook update she shared seemingly after her blackface clips caught the internet off guard.

“Hi everyone. It’s me… I’m not roasting anyone anymore. God is an awesome God. I was just having a little fun. I played a 🤡 today and threw myself under the bus by behaving like a Black 🤡. I’m done! Now I’m at UC health on a mental health hold. I’m done laughing!!!!! Someone get me out of here??? Can someone bring me a cigarette?” “My grandpa didn’t like lazy people. My mom had a Black boyfriend… No way! My EX was Mexican. No way! And I am here to pay for my [family’s] sins. Someone tell black Sambo I said hi. He was my Nonna’s hit man! I know becuase my uncle branded my ass with his high heels (boots).” “Paying for generational sins and curse. Bored… I need someone to bring me a charger for my phone and my ghetto blaster! I am going to go nuts [on] Facebook today. No pictures I look like a nut case!”

Campbell was reportedly fired from her job at the post office in February and later labeled as a trespasser by the organization. Aurora Police reportedly shared with TMZ Aug. 4 that Campbell was taken into protective custody.

Campbell’s daughter seemingly confirmed on Facebook that her mother is going through a crisis and getting help.

A few Twitter users pointed out that mental illness is not an excuse for racism. See receipts on Campbell and reactions to her offensive blackface pop-ups below.

