MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline Hernandez is facing the music following the aftermath of her backstage brawl with Big Lex.

Florida authorities took the Puerto Rican Princess into custody after her Aug. 3 court date, according to TMZ. At the arraignment, prosecutors hit the Zeus star and executive producer with two additional felonies. The new charges are two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

In the footage the online source shared, Joseline was unemotional as the judge explained why the cops had to book her.

Police body cam footage captured the 36-year-old reality star’s raging, violent behavior while the authorities tried to apprehend her June 11. In addition to screaming slurs at the cops and cussing them out, the rapper was extremely vocal about not wanting to be touched by any white policemen.

It took several cops to finally get the Zeus star in handcuffs, and as she laid face down on the floor, she yelled, “If you kill me, you all gon die!”

Regarding her fight with Lex, Joseline already faces a felony charge of resisting officers with violence and misdemeanors, including battery and trespassing.

Footage of her fight with Lex showed a chaotic and destructive scene backstage at the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III boxing match in Sunrise, Florida June 11. The former Joseline’s Cabaret star, Big Lex, later told a 911 operator that she “got jumped” and her attackers beat her “real bad.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star previously presented herself on social media as very unbothered by her legal woes.

After a warrant was issued for her arrest July 31 for her assault on the cops, the “Vegas” rapper joked about it to promote her latest album.

“Even the beat can’t catch me,” she captioned a photo of Rachetera’s tracklist.

Read more about Joseline’s unbothered antics below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Joseline Hernandez Trolls The Internet And Eats Nobu After Arrest For Attacking Big Lex”