MadameNoire Featured Video

A TikToker’s frugal travel hack has online users flooding her comments with laughing emojis and praise.

The traveler, @kaylamnaee, posted a clip July 30 of two women laughing in one of BWI (Baltimore-Washington International) Airport’s bathrooms while they wore all the clothes they planned to travel with. The short video explained that the women made the choice to rock all their vacay ‘fits after an airline requested $100 “extra for a carry-on bag.”

“Don’t even worry about it. We put all our clothes on,” noted the clip’s text ahead of many crying-laughing emojis.

Related Stories Disgruntled TikToker Wants To Know Whether Her Photo With Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Was Worth $1K

The BWI flyers seemed amused and lighthearted during an incident that commonly makes many others distraught and aggravated. One of the travelers pulled back her friend’s long gray cardigan to reveal a now lumpy and exaggerated booty thanks to all the pairs of pants she had on.

The hilarious short video has scored over 1.6 million views and more than 76,500 likes since it was posted July 30.

Kayla responded to a few of the hundreds of comments underneath her post with more details on the petty travel tactic.

The TikToker revealed that the savvy travelers ultimately got on their flight without paying the $100 upcharge asked of them. She responded with laughing emojis when a commenter mentioned how “hilarious” it must have been for the flyers to go through TSA’s body X-rays.

Elsewhere, the TikToker agreed when online users pointed out that the group wore all their clothes to board the plane out of “principle.”

The BWI traveler wrote, “YESSS!! Money is never the problem, definitely the principle.”

Kayla didn’t reveal the airline her group flew with, but Frontier and Spirit received tons of slander.

Several commenters shared their annoying travel experiences with budget-friendly airlines. The disgruntled flyers assumed that Kayla must have flown with either Spirit or Frontier due to their personal experiences and the strict, money-grabbing carry-on policies the women faced.

“Def had to pay 100 at the Frontier gate [at] BWI 😂.” “Went on Spirit to see my bf they made me take off my hoodie. Now what if I ain’t have a tank top on under???? Like jeez.” “If it’s Frontier they WILL call you out and make you remove it, [that] happened to me.” “This was me and my husband. Spirit was tryna act like it was Delta and charge us.”

Most TikTok users couldn’t help but crack jokes about the women’s carry-on hack. They also gave the flyers kudos for their “IDGAF” attitude toward going through the airport in all their vacation clothes.

“Is that BagBL 😭?” “😂😭 a win is a win.” “Girl 😂, I love my people.” “I love thissss🤣🤣.” “This is a great idea.”

Would you try to pull off what Kayla and her crew did to spite a greedy airline? Sound off in the comments.

RELATED CONTENT: “Here’s How To Handle A Last-Minute Flight Cancellation”