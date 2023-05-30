MadameNoire Featured Video

Two adults were charged with misdemeanors for assaulting one another and additional people at the baggage claim at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on May 22.

NBC 5 Chicago reported the incident, as tensions rose between three individuals shortly after landing at their gate. The altercation, although initially just verbal, quickly got physical before the parties could exit the airport.

The video, initially posted to the Citizen app, was shared on Twitter by the 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner, where it gained traction for the rowdy scene.

In the over 60-second clip, multiple people grappled as the fight carried over to the luggage conveyor belt, with nearly ten people throwing bows as the brawl splintered into two different areas in the baggage claim area.

The recorder of the video also made commentary on the heated situation, yet his direct words were unclear.

Onlookers began yelling for the multiple altercations to “stop” as the number of the fight’s participants grew while still inside the airport.

However, once the beef subsided, it did not take long for the punches to resume.

The Chicago Police reported two of the original aggressors were taken into custody, one being an 18-year-old male and the other being a 24-year-old woman.

The charges were one count of battery for each of the young adults. Any additional arrests in the incident have yet to be made public information.

This latest fight contributes to the recent uptick of airport-related squabbles at the facilities or onboard the aircraft. According to USA Today, legislation is currently being pursued to place persons involved in a physical assault while on the grounds or within airplanes on a national No-Fly List. Still, this threat is seemingly empty to the perpetrators of these skirmishes.

To travel safely during these turbulent times, it is now as important as ever to have airport etiquette to avoid being entrusted with brawls like these.