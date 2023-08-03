MadameNoire Featured Video

On July 31, Offset made an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, where he opened up about life after the painful loss of his “brother” and former bandmate Takeoff.

The rap star told Yee that he was still healing from the tragic incident. He also said that it was difficult to navigate all of the rumors and hearsay online following the late rapper’s death. “We stars, so, people thinking it’s cool. I cry every day about this shit. At some point, it fucks me up every day.”

At times, seeing all of the “bullshit” posted about his life on social media can be “too much” for the father of four. “I play cool. I smile for the camera, I do fashion week and do all this shit, but behind the scenes, I need my woman to be there for me, for what I’m going through,” the “Motor Sport” rhymer confessed.

As previously reported, Takeoff died in November 2022 after an altercation ended in gunfire at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Alley in Houston. The 28-year-old was attending a private party with his uncle Quavo at the time of the incident.

In December, Houston officials arrested and charged 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Brown with Takeoff’s murder, NewsOne reported. According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, gunfire erupted shortly after a dispute broke out over a “high-stakes dice game.” Takeoff was an innocent bystander and not involved in the argument.

After grieving the painful loss of his close friend, Offset struggled to conquer his addiction to lean, a liquid concoction that contains alcohol combined with codeine, cough syrup and the antihistamine promethazine. With hard work and determination, the rapper was able to quit cold turkey, but the tough withdrawal process had him close to tears.

“It was the worst shit I went through,” the Grammy-nominated artist said.

The former Migos star threw up uncontrollably and would go three to four days without eating, but it was well worth the sacrifice.

“When I got off the lean, I was able to critique myself and change myself,” he said. Getting clean also helped him to step up his game in the studio. The rapper said he knew he had done the right thing when more money began to flow in due to his successful projects. Luckily, Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had his lucky lady Cardi B by his side throughout his tough grieving process. When he was able to bounce back, the rap star made sure to show his wife love emotionally and physically.

During his Way Up appearance, the “Versace” artist gushed about his incredible sex life with Cardi. When he’s getting down in the bedroom with his “wifey,” Offset has only one end goal. “I have sex to please my woman. A lot of guys be trippin.’ They be having sex for themselves. When I have sex with my wife, she’s going to come. That’s my mission.”

The A-Town star told Yee that he is constantly studying what Cardi likes in order to give her maximum pleasure.

“You got to do enjoyable things to your woman and make her feel like this is an out-of-body experience,” he continued. “Like me and my woman, our bodies are soul tied because I know what to do. I was on lean but still handling my business. I never had no issue with that,” he added.

Watch Offset’s full interview on the Way Up With Angela Yee show below.

