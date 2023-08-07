MadameNoire Featured Video

Internet comedian Tarion Caldwell is loving the dad life, a little too much. On July 22nd, the famous Instagram comic took to his account with a funny video that captured him “doing the most” with his newborn son.

In the short flick, Caldwell could be seen carrying his adorable newborn son in a baby holder as he prepared for a fun family outing. In case he and fam encountered trouble, the hilarious pop had a camera strapped to the side of his shoulder. All of the precious baby’s diapers and necessities were tucked in his side pockets.

Confused by the doting dad’s puzzling baby gear, Tarion’s partner expressed skepticism about his outfit. “Tarion it’s too much. Why don’t you take a diaper bag?” she says off-camera.

The funny personality laughed off the suggestion, telling his lady that the diaper bag would make him look “weak” if he were to wear it outside. “We strong over here,” he said. “It makes you look together. This is too much,” his partner fires back.

Then, Tarion tried to convince his lady that his baby contraption was a better bet for their family outing. The comedian began pulling out all of the baby’s items from his side pockets, including a diaper, wipes and small handgun. “I got my lil baby, my lil baby, and I’m with my baby,” Tarion said as he waved the small handgun and laughed.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of watching the internet comedian in full daddy mode.

“It’s the handshake for me, though,” wrote one fan.

“He is so excited about being a daddy, you can tell,” another person commented.

A third user penned, “WEN HE PULLED OUT THE BLICKY I SCREAMED!”

We screamed too!

If you got a kick out of watching Tarion dressed up in baby gear, the comedian has been documenting his life as a new father on YouTube. Check it out below.

