Stevie J and his daughter Eva Giselle Jordan were vibing out during a cute brunch outing over the weekend. Mimi Faust, who shares the adorable 13-year-old with Stevie, also tagged along for the fun family gathering,

In heartwarming videos shared to Stevie’s Instagram account July 30, Eva and the super producer could be seen nodding their heads and jamming to Jodeci’s hit R&B smash “Come & Talk To Me.”

Young Eva and her 51-year-old dad were twinning as they rocked out to the song at the dinner table. In another flick featured inside the Love & Hip-Hop star’s slideshow, the adorable 13-year-old cutie patootie tried to teach her father a fun TikTok dance. Stevie couldn’t keep up with all of the choreography, but the doting dad looked like he was having a ball spending quality time with his child.

Surprisingly, Mimi Faust, who shares Eva with the music exec, came along for the family brunch. After chowing down on a big meal, the 53-year-old matriarch took a sweet family photo alongside Eva and Stevie.

The hip-hop star captioned the post, “Eva’s Dad x Mom. It ain’t hard to tell.”

Mimi and Stevie welcomed their daughter in 2009.

Fans sent the comment section haywire with sweet reactions to Stevie, Eva and Mimi’s fun family brunch gathering.

“Beautiful co-parenting,” wrote one fan.

Singer and songwriter Jadah penned, “I looove EVA she has sooo much personality! She’s a superstar.”

A third user gushed, “I’m in love with the way you smile when you are around your children.”

We love to see it, too!

Mimi and Stevie have come a long way.

When Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta aired in 2012, fans were immediately thrown into Mimi and Stevie’s toxic relationship drama. Chaos in the couple’s romance soared to an all-time high when Mimi discovered that Stevie was having a relationship with his former artist and girlfriend Joseline Hernandez. After months of fiery arguments, manipulation and heartbreak, the on-and-off again couple split.

It’s great to see that the former lovers have put their differences aside to raise their daughter.

Earlier this month, the hit-making music mogul was spotted spending quality daddy-daughter time with his young daughter Bonnie Bella, whom he shares with ex-Joseline Hernandez, and his eldest daughter, Savannah, from a previous relationship. Stevie was in daddy mode as he posed for a flick with his sweet clan.

Congrats to Stevie J!

