Sign language interpreter Valerie McMillan stole the show at the 56th National Delta Sigma Theta Convention in Indianapolis on July 22. A video shared to Instagram by fellow Delta Sigma Theta soror, Stacye N. Palmer, captured the sign language expert dancing and revving up the crowd as she interpreted the lyrics to the late ‘80s smash hit “Da Butt” by E.U.

Right as the chorus of the “Da Butt” hit, McMillan, who is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta, dropped down and shimmed her hips from side to side. The audience went wild as Rock-T Holla, the host of the convention, cheered the star interpreter on throughout the dope performance.

After the fun clip went viral on social media, fans showed McMillan a ton of love on her Instagram page.

“Let me just say that you didn’t even need to say a word to show your passion at that convention!!!! I give you all your flowers. Continue that drive!!” wrote one stan.

Another supporter penned, “Omg. Just saw you do the go-go concert translating to sign language video. Shine queen. You are a hardworking Star.”

A third user chimed in, “I loved ur signing at the concert…I felt every single bit of it.”

We felt it too! Miss McMillan has got the juice!

McMillan has been an active sign language interpreter for over 24 years, according to the INS Group.

The passionate ASL educator and leader is also on a mission to preserve Black American Sign Language (BASL), a unique dialect of American Sign Language (ASL) that developed among African American deaf communities during segregation.

During a 2021 interview with Spectrum News 1, McMillan said she was inspired to document the history of BASL because of her family. Five generations of hearing loss run deep throughout McMillan’s family tree. Her mother is a member of the deaf community. Miraculously, McMillan is considered an OHCODA, or an Only Hearing Child of Deaf Adults.

“I feel like if we ignore who we are, then we have lost ourselves in society because society says it’s wrong,” the educator told Spectrum News 1. “It’s considered a dialect. It’s considered a variety of the language. So, that’s still for debate. More documentation is needed to prove it is truly a language.”

There are distinct differences between BASL and ASL. The unique dialect includes two-handed signs that differ from the traditional one-handed symbols commonly seen in ASL. The location and direction of BASL signs are also unique. According to McMillan, the sacred dialect is filled with more facial expressions and body language.

McMillan is afraid BASL is fading away because of traditional ASL’s prominence in American culture, but through her advocacy work with the National Alliance of Black Interpreters of North Carolina and the North Carolina Black Deaf Advocates Chapter 30, she hopes to host workshops that will teach Black deaf community members about their history and the importance of BASL.

“The Black deaf community is still working. They’re pulling up their sleeves. They’re doing things. They’re being more transparent. They’re being more outspoken. They’re not being quiet anymore,” she added.

