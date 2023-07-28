MadameNoire Featured Video

All the Queen’s Men actress Candace Maxwell got a lovely surprise visit from her bestie, singer Caci Cole Pritchett.

Maxwell was at a loss for words when Prichett showed up on her doorstep in a clip the former posted on Instagram July 25. The actress silently smiled and shared the warmest embrace with her bestie while Pritchett laughed hysterically.

When Maxwell finally spoke, she belted out her friend’s name with loud, sheer excitement. The gleeful squeal promptly interrupted Pritchett’s “I love you.”

The two besties were so overcome by the moment that they jumped up and down in happiness while they remained interlocked in their embrace. Maxwell’s video noted that Pritchett flew across the country to surprise her with a visit. In her caption, the All the Queen’s Men star emphasized the importance of cherishing loved ones.

“Thank you to my best friend & sister @cacicole for valuing me & showing me love. I’ve never had anyone fly across the country to surprise me! It was truly a magical moment & day,” a portion of Maxwell’s caption read.

Both women were raised in Atlanta and have experience as dancers, according to their respective IMDb pages.

In addition to her role as DJ Dime on BET+’s All the Queen’s Men, Maxwell has starred in Power, Insatiable, A Madea Homecoming and several other productions. Her biography notes that “before starting her acting career, [Maxwell] worked extensively as a dancer on stage, film, and Broadway, having been a backup dancer for hip-hop icons Beyonce, Lil Kim and P. Diddy.”

Pritchett’s Instagram bio promises she’s got “new music loading.” Her latest single, “Through To You,” dropped in 2021 and is available on all music streaming platforms.

New episodes of Tyler Perry Studios’ All the Queen’s Men season three are available now via BET+. Read more about the “Madam” herself, co-star Eva Marcille, below.

