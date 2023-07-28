MadameNoire Featured Video

Former NYC high school dean and street gang leader Israel “Shorty Rock” Garcia was convicted of several heinous charges July 19.

Garcia, 32, was found guilty of murder in aid of racketeering. The charge was tied to his involvement in the October 11, 2010, murder of 21-year-old Alphonso “Joey” McClinton. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the former gang leader had been beefing with McClinton’s camp over drug-selling turf in the Bronx.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff issued a verdict on Garcia’s fate after a seven-day trial. The former kingpin, living a double life, was additionally convicted of other murder-related charges, conspiracy to distribute narcotics, possessing firearms in connection with narcotics trafficking, and attempted witness tampering.

“Garcia used this horrific murder to maintain his leadership role in the GMG YGz and solidify his hold over the GMG YGz drug-selling territory,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “For the next decade, Garcia led the GMG YGz’s reign of terror over the neighborhood, recruiting children and others into a drug trafficking enterprise that poisoned the community with crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and protecting his drug turf with firearms and violence.”

Garcia reportedly led the Get Money Gunnaz set of the Young Gunnaz street gang (aka “GMG YGz”) for over ten years.

The recently convicted Bronx gangbanger was apparently living a double life as the dean of students at New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities I and II in New York City and the Bronx, according to The Daily Beast.

Williams called Garcia’s time as a high school dean a “façade” for the drug lord to moonlight as a law-abiding citizen while he ran the violent gang.

GMG YGz member Joseph “Juice” Johnson was arrested and convicted for McClinton’s murder before Garcia was implicated as a second shooter.

The former high school dean faces multiple life sentences.

