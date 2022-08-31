MadameNoire Featured Video

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is firm about her crackdown on alleged crimes being rapped about in hip-hop music.

Willis addressed the topic during a press conference on Aug. 29 as she announced Fulton County’s formal RICO charges against “Drug Rich Gang,” 11 Alive reports.

The DA outlined that where she presides, hip-hop lyrics will be utilized as criminal evidence in a court of law.

“I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Willis stated. “I’m not targeting anyone, but you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it.”

“Which [they] do that [as] a form of intimidation and to further the gang, and not be held responsible,” Willis added.

“[An example] of the lyrics used in this indictment is: ‘Me and my crew striking out, striking in all black / Send me the drop, we’ll kick in the house / If we steal a car, we’re gonna take off the tags.’ Well, they’re kicking in doors, committing home invasions and now I’m using those lyrics that they’re admitting to doing that.”

“I’m going to continue to do that, people can continue to be angry about it,” she said regarding the prosecutions. “I have some legal advice: don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used — or at least get out of my county.”

Fani Willis’ POV

Willis said the seeming common denominator between Drug Rich Gang’s alleged victims is that they all flaunted their wealth on social media.

Stars reportedly targeted by the gang include RHOA star Marlo Hampton, NFL Falcons player Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United player Brad Guzan and boutique owner Brittni Mealy, who shares a child with rapper Future.

The indictment highlights 16 total victims, and the gang’s alleged crimes include kidnapping, armed robberies, shootings and home invasions.

Drug Rich Gang was described as a “hybrid gang” including members from the Gangster Disciples (GD), Crips and Bloods.

26 people have been arrested in connection to the indictment thus far, according to 11 Alive.

Willis’ take on hip-hop lyrics as criminal evidence comes as rappers Young Thug and Gunna await their January 2023 trial.

Authorities apprehended the musicians and others in relation to their rumored connections to a RICO case surrounding Young Slime Life, another allegedly dangerous street gang.

Read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “It’s Required For Me To Stay Alive’: Fulton D.A. Fani Willis Says She’s Ramped Up On Security Amid Death Threats Stemming From Her YSL RICO Case Investigation”