Newlyweds LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice are also new parents.

The couple revealed that they privately tied the knot and welcomed a child in an exclusive interview with People published July 26. The actor and his new wife didn’t disclose their baby’s name or sex out of respect for the child’s privacy.

“We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” said the new mother.

“There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes,” added LaKeith, who has two other children under 7 from previous relationships.

Kasmere discussed what it was like to see LaKeith as a parent before she and he had a baby together.

The new mother and wife said she was honored to see “the father in [him].”

Meanwhile, LaKeith opened up about parenting in the spotlight. He said, “Sometimes when things can get difficult, you have to remember that what’s most important is the child.”

“And that we’re pushing ourselves to grow, so we can reflect back to them the good things,” he added.

News that the couple got married followed the surprise announcement of their engagement in December 2022.

The Oscar-nominated actor gushed over his new bride and the couple’s future. “We’ve manifested this beautiful family,” he reflected. “I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

He also explained that he and his Kasmere came forward with details on their new family now because they wanted to frame their own story.

“Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody,” the Haunted Mansion actor said. “We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”

“We were just feeling each other out like maybe this will be a cool friend,” LaKeith recalled about the couple’s early connection. “As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange.”

LaKeith’s EP, Brother, drops later this summer underneath his musical stage name, Htiekal.

Congrats to the newlyweds and their bundle of joy — we wish them years of love, health and success.

