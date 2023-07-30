MadameNoire Featured Video

Dapper Dan, the “king of knock-offs,” launched his PUMA sportswear collection with a bang on July 18. The 78-year-old fashion designer appeared at the Puma flagship store in Harlem to debut some of his unique creations from the PUMA X Dapper Dan AW23 collection.

Known for his iconic custom designs, the Harlem native creates clothing that channels the swag of street culture with his elevating craftsmanship and iconic monogram prints. The new collection pays homage to Dan’s high fashion legacy, merging sophistication with the functionality and ease of sportswear.

“This is a tribute to the culture,” the fashion guru said in a highlight video of the launch event shared to his account on July 29.

What’s in the collection?

The collection includes Dapper Dan’s classic take on the Clyde sneaker, a low-top shoe with a monogram print in beige, baby blue and pink colors. The fashion all-star gives the sneaker his famous touch with leather tassel laces. The line also includes shorts, fitted crop tops for the ladies and the T7 tracksuit, a comfy velour sportswear outfit with an all-over print similar to the Clyde sneakers. Prices for the collection range from $150 to $200, according to the PUMA X Dapper Dan website.

Fans looked like they had a blast at Tuesday’s big event. The fun video shared to the revered fashion titan’s Instagram captured fans dancing, shopping and huddling around the 78-year-old to grab pictures while celebrating the launch.

One supporter called the CFDA honoree the “Godfather of fashion in Harlem.” Another stan gushed about how the New Yorker “changed men’s and women’s wear fashion throughout the world.”

Dan, born Daniel Day, became a leader in the high fashion world after he opened his influential store Dapper Dan’s Boutique, in 1982. The designer rose to fame by creating custom clothing using high-end luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Fendi, which he would remix and repurpose in his Harlem boutique. Eventually, his shop and atelier space became the go-to destination for hip-hop stars in search of unique fashion. Dan has worked with a heavy-hitting list of rap stars, including Jay-Z, Rakim and Salt-N-Pepa.

Congrats to Dapper Dan!

