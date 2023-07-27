MadameNoire Featured Video

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams sentenced 72-year-old Carlos Macci July 5 for his connection to the fentanyl-laced heroin overdose that killed actor Michael K. Williams.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Abrams sentenced Macci to serve 30 months in prison. The drug dealer’s sentencing was more lenient than the four-year minimum urged by the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Micah F. Fergenson, according to the Associated Press. The attorney argued that the 72-year-old “had more than 20 previous convictions,” the outlet noted.

Judge Abrams said Macci’s role in the drug deal “not only cost Mr. Williams his life,” but also the 72-year-old his “freedom.” The presiding official highlighted that Macci didn’t stop selling drugs even after Williams’ untimely death.

The 72-year-old expressed remorse and said, “I would like to say, your honor, I’m sorry for what has happened.”

At the sentencing, Dominic Dupont, Williams’ nephew, compassionately spoke on Macci’s behalf. The family member said, “It weighs heavy on me to see someone be in a situation he’s in. I understand what it is to be system impacted.”

The Wire’s creator, David Simon, also asked for Judge Abrams’ leniency regarding Macci’s fate, reported Deadline.

“No possible good can come from incarcerating a (72-year-old) soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction and who has not engaged in street-level sales of narcotics with ambitions of success and profit but rather as someone caught up in the diaspora of addiction himself.”

Macci’s sentencing came just two years after Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse in September 2021 at 54.

The drug dealer previously pled guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute narcotics — charges indirectly connecting him to Williams’ death.

The court suspected several other parties of contributing to The Wire actor’s fentanyl and heroin-infused overdose. Four other drug dealers were arrested and charged in February 2022.

