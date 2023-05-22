MadameNoire Featured Video

Tina Knowles-Lawson got caught up with the crowd in the floor seats section of Beyoncé’s May 14 Renaissance tour date in Brussels, Belgium.

A concertgoer posted footage on TikTok May 15 of the famous 69-year-old mother of two being lifted from the floor section by fellow attendees and the event’s medical aids. Lawson mouthed a sorry to her daughter’s fans and waved to them once she was separated from the crowd.

“I still don’t understand how she ended up in the floor with us,” said TikToker Carla Sciuto.

The clip has gained over 9.7 million views and 741,200 likes.

In a separate clip, a user named Carter Kass couldn’t believe it when Lawson cleared her away past him to reach the barricade of the floor section.

“POV: you’re watching Beyoncé perform, but then some lady wants to pass through, so you refuse and tell her that you’ve been there for hours, but then that lady turns out to be…”

“The way she looked at me after I realized that it was her 😭😭😭,” the post’s caption read.

The concert fell on Mother’s Day — and Beyoncé displayed a celebratory throwback photo of Lawson and her father, Mathew Knowles, on stage.

Lawson gave her fans a personal update about the tour on her Instagram page May 12.

“Well, it is going down up in here in Stockholm,” Lawson penned about the tour’s first stop. “The crowd is going nuts, and Beyonce’ is being ever so generous. We’re two hours and a half hours into the show, and she ain’t finished yet. Talk about generosity!! Wooo Chile!!!!❤️❤️❤️”

According to CBS, Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is projected to be the highest-grossing ever. The “Cuff If” singer may earn over $2 billion according to projections based on “the most optimistic assumptions of the number of fans buying tickets.”

