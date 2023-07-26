MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss threw petty shade at her longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star on the latest episode of her Speak On It web series.

The Xscape singer’s commentary about Shereé Whitfield’s “fake” face came as Shereé spoke about fakeness between the RHOA ladies on the June 22 episode of the Bravo show.

After Shereé said “It’s a little fakeness going around right now” in Sunday night’s episode, Kandi shadily implied that the SHE by Shereé founder needed to worry about the fakeness in her face.

“The only thing that I thought was fake was the new cast member that keeps showing up in these interview looks,” Kandi said about her co-star’s appearance in the June 23 episode of her YouTube series.

Kandi’s quip about Shereé was amid her overarching commentary on castmate Drew Sidora’s emotional behavior during the Atlanta group’s trip to Portugal.

On the topic of fakeness, the singer-songwriter noted that it was questionable that Shereé told Drew she didn’t know about the Step Up star’s $1,000 lawsuit when the SHE by Shereé owner was the one who told the group about the legal drama.

The Grammy-winning performer explained that cast members didn’t always let go of their grudges despite their on-camera conversations to clear the air. Kandi said that for the sake of filming and the group’s dynamic, cast members would often say they’ve squashed their grievances despite still harboring resentment.

“This is what y’all need to understand. A lot of these girls don’t really be finished with nothing. A lot of times they still be feeling a way,” Kandi expressed.

“I think at the end of the day, in this episode, Shereé let us know she be wanting to get some payback,” the singer-songwriter added. “She said it — she said it. She was like ‘Oh, they’re going to bring up stuff about me — I’m gonna bring up stuff about them too.”

Peep the entirety of Kandi’s latest Speak On It below.

