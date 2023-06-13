MadameNoire Featured Video

Twitter users blamed a suspected nose job for why Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Shereé Whitfield looked like Love & Hip Hop alum Hazel-E.

The chatter surrounding Shereé’s face popped up after the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast posted a promotional clip for its June 9 episode with the RHOA OG. In the replies, people likened the SHE by Shereé founder’s appearance to Hazel-E’s. They accused the Atlanta-based reality star of getting cosmetic alterations to her nose due to its swollen appearance at the tip.

Online users shared similar shady AF sentiments about Sheree’s face e lsewhere on the app.

Some speculated that Sheree’s different face was due to cosmetic injections and some dramatic makeup. Others rightfully expressed their exhaustion with online conversations that shame and question what celebrities do to their bodies.

“Sheree has had another nose job, and it makes me sad. She was so perfect before #RHOA,” fan page @housewives911 tweeted June 9.

Ironically, Shereé recently shut down a question regarding whether she had cosmetic work on her lips.

During a June 11 guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star addressed the plastic surgery-related rumors. Interestingly enough, the mother of four made no mention of if she’s had work done on her nose.

Andy’s inquiring mind said, “Tell me if something’s different about you, Shereé — what am I looking at? Have you had a little tune-up? Lips? Anything?”

“No,” the RHOA veteran confidently replied, “Same lips. I mean — I have had lips [done] before — but nothing [recently].”

Other videos posted on Instagram showed close-up clips of Sheree and her highly speculated nose during the RHOA star’s time on the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast.

Peep the videos below.

