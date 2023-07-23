MadameNoire Featured Video

I used to brush off Turks & Caicos, thinking it was only for baecations. But then, on a spontaneous trip with my girl last year, I had a revelation—Turks & Caicos is now THE place to be for epic girls’ getaways!

Influenced by rappers like Drake and Jack Harlow, this beach hotspot is attracting Black women from all over. Its clear waters, vibrant nightlife, and rising fame make it the top choice for an unforgettable extended weekend. Move over, Tulum and Houston, because all the fab ladies are flocking to Turks!

Follow my guide for a luxurious experience in T&C, and make sure to pack your sundresses and sunscreen!

Getting There

Turks & Caicos may not be the most wallet-friendly destination, but luxury doesn’t come cheap! That’s why it has become the ultimate playground for the rich and famous. Flights to Turks & Caicos can range from $500-$1,200. Now, I may be known for my knack for luxury travel on a budget, and here’s my golden tip for scoring the best flight prices: be open to mixing and matching airlines. Instead of using multiple airline sites to price compare, I use Booking.com for this travel wizardry to get the best deals. It’s super easy to find lower prices using various airlines, and I love a one-stop shop where I can bundle my resort or excursions.

Where To Stay

My girls and I chose The Shore Club, “The Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World,” as dubbed by Luxury Travel Advisor, for our stay on the island. Kandi from The Real Housewives of Atlanta celebrated her birthday here recently with her celebrity friends.

The Shore Club villas start at $6,750 per night and offer amenities like a personal butler, private pool, and sauna. We don’t have it like that, lol. We stayed in a two-bedroom suite with stunning views, a full kitchen, and a beautiful soaking tub. The suites range from $600 to $2,500+ per night, but the cost becomes more manageable when shared among friends. Luxury living is always better with your favorite people!

If you’re looking for another fabulous place to stay, check out Rock House, the newest gem in Grace Bay. As a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, they’ve perfected the art of opulence. I was blown away by the breathtaking view during my visit. Their rooms and suites also range from $600 to $2,500+ per night. This place doesn’t skimp on lavishness. Let TikTok be your secret weapon for scouting reviews and getting a sneak peek into the rooms. Next time, I want to stay there.

When we visited Rock House, we headed to Vita, their featured Italian restaurant perched on a cliff, for my friend Jess’ birthday. In addition to the views, the Lemon Spaghetti with Jumbo Prawns had me plotting to recreate it in my kitchen. Not to mention the fantastic octopus dish! It was a picture-perfect dining experience.

Party

When it’s time to party, head to Noah’s Ark, the ultimate Sunday day party destination. Located in the middle of the ocean, reaching it requires a ferry ride or jet ski. The best part? There’s no entry fee! I recommend renting a private boat with your squad and making a grand entrance. Celebrities like Drake, Travis Scott and DJ Khaled, who I ran into, have been spotted there. This is THE party everyone is talking about as soon as you hit the island.

For nighttime fun, check out hot spots like Shisha and Aziza. Shisha offers VIP sections with bottle service and bottle girls reminiscent of Atlanta and Houston clubs– similar pricing too. Groups of women take over the VIP sections, making it a perfect destination for a guys’ trip as well (once they are ready to give up the Dominican Republic and Colombia for you-know-what 🤷🏾‍♀️ ). The women know how to enjoy themselves and spend their money.

Start plotting the ultimate girls’ getaway to Turks. Cheers to creating lifelong bonds and experiencing the true essence of lavish island living! Get ready to have your Instagram feed poppin’.