Tafari Campbell, a personal chef to the Obama Family, drowned while paddle boarding in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts State Police confirmed, according to NPR.

After a grueling two-day search, authorities recovered the 45-year-old paddle boarder’s body from the Edgartown Great Pond on July 24, near a home owned by the Obama family. According to officials, former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michele Obama, were not home at the time of the accident.

Campbell, a native of Dumfries, Virginia, served as a White House sous chef during Barack Obama’s presidency.

In 2016, the Obamas hired the talented chef to work for them. In a statement, the former president and First Lady called Campbell a “beloved part” of their family.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food and its ability to bring people together,” the couple said. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter. That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone. “

The Associated Press reported that Campbell was visiting Martha’s Vineyard during the time of the incident. A desperate search for the dedicated chef began on July 23, after a fellow paddleboarder saw Campbell dip into the water and then reappear briefly. According to a police statement, Campbell “struggled to stay on the surface” before he went underneath the water completely.

Authorities from the Massachusetts State Police deployed helicopters, rescue divers and boats with the hope of finding the Virginia native, but tragically, on Monday, the search for Campbell came to an end when investigators found the chef’s body roughly 100 feet from shore. The rescue team successfully located Campbell’s body using a boat equipped with side-scanning sonar technology, police said. The former sous chef was not wearing a life jacket, authorities added.

Campbell is survived by his wife Sherise and their twin boys Xavier and Savin, according to NewsOne.

On July 25, Sherise, a successful baker in her own right, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram regarding the loss of her beloved husband and chef, Tafari.

“My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband.. @cheftafari.”

Our prayers go out to the Campbell family during this difficult time.

