Red bottoms are a sign of luxury– but red shoes can be a symbol of Lyme disease solidarity.

International Red Shoe Day, celebrated July 25, remembers late Australian Lyme disease patient Theda Myint and all those who’ve passed away from the disorder and similar illnesses, according to National Today. The holiday was created by Karen Smith and Lisa Hilton, founders of the Global Lyme & Invisible Illness Organization, and Myint’s friends.

“The ‘red shoe’ was chosen as the symbol for the day because of Myint’s fondness for red shoes and how they are an integral part of her identity and fight,” the source noted. People wear red shoes on International Red Shoe Day to commemorate the deceased and spread awareness about Lyme and other “invisible” illnesses that often affect people who appear physically healthy but are not.

While the day is usually celebrated with red-based shoes, many are more familiar with “red bottoms,” aka Christian Louboutins.

The iconic and versatile shoes — designed by Christian Louboutin — have been dressed up and dressed down by countless celebrities.

In honor of International Red Shoe Day, scroll through a few bomb-AF red bottom looks from our favorite celebrities.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross wore red bottom satin red shoes to the 2022 Academy Awards. The actress’ matching-colored Carolina Herrera gown made her Oscars look a bold and striking monochromatic ensemble.