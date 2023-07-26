MadameNoire Featured Video

Married to Medicine star Quad Webb is grieving the loss of her 3-year-old great-niece who reportedly drowned in a pool at her Atlanta home. According to a police report obtained by WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta, Cobb County authorities rushed to Webb’s home on Sherwood Lane in Marietta, Georgia, after they were called to investigate reports of a drowning child July 7 at around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who was later identified as Webb’s great-niece, Ayanna Rice, was given medical aid when police arrived.

“The child was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Scottish Rite Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased,” Cobb County police said.

Per the police report, two men who were visiting the home told officers that Rice was staying at Webb’s home on a month-long vacation when she drowned in the swimming pool located in the backyard. According to the unidentified witnesses, Rice was playing inside the pool under their supervision from around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cobb County officials said that the two men got out of the pool to order pizza and hung out inside for a bit before returning to find what they thought to be a doll in the pool. Realizing it was Rice, the men pulled the 3-year-old girl from the pool and immediately called 911.

It’s unclear if Webb was at home at the time of the incident. Officers later determined that young Rice was the daughter of Tamica Webb, the reality TV’s star niece from Memphis, Tennessee.

In a statement to People, reps for Webb said this is the second loss of “two beloved family members” that the Married to Medicine cast member has experienced in just one week, both “separate occasions.”

“This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued,” the rep said. “In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media.” The spokesperson added, “We kindly request much-needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”

In April, Webb took to Instagram to pay tribute to Rice on the day of her third birthday.

“Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today!” the 43-year-old reality star captioned a beautiful photo carousel of the sweet toddler, who she affectionately referred to as “Ari.”

“I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you. Ari, you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be a part of your life! I got you forever!!! Happy birthday chocolate drop.”

During a 2020 interview on Bravo’s The Daily Dish blog, the actress said she was part of a big “village” helping to raise Rice. “My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari,” Webb told the website. “We are the village here to support baby Ari,” she added.

MADAMENOIRE sends our thoughts and prayers to Quad Webb during this difficult time.

