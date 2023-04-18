MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are conflicted about whether Bravo slighted Married to Medicine star Quad Webb when the network filmed the wedding of her ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Fans discussed Bravo’s move underneath snapshots posted April 16 of Gregory’s wedding. Several online users took Bravo’s documentation of the psychiatrist’s nuptials as confirmation that Quad is no longer a Married to Medicine cast member. It’s unclear whether Gregory’s wedding had anything to do with Quad’s longstanding role on the show. That said, the cookbook author was absent in photos from her ex-husband’s special day.

Others called out the network for filming the psychiatrist’s wedding after Quad accused Gregory of cheating, humiliating her and being physically abusive.

One user posted a clip from Quad and Gregory’s discussion at Married to Medicine’s season six reunion. During the then-estranged couple’s heated exchange, both parties hurled extreme accusations of violent behavior against one another.

Quad seemingly confirmed she wouldn’t be on Married to Medicine’s upcoming tenth season in an Instagram comment she recently left.

On April 16, a Twitter user posted the reality star’s message to a fan of the show.

Pictures from Gregory’s wedding included Married to Medicine stars Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Jackie Walters.

Other women photographed with the longstanding cast members were oral medicine doctor Alicia Egolum and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks. The latter is rumored to be Married to Medicine’s newest face. Phaedra confirmed that she’s dating an ATL-based physician in October 2022, according to Bossip.

The first photo Gregory posted on social media with his now-wife was in April 2022.

The psychiatrist revealed the couple’s engagement last September. In that post’s comments, Quad wished his ex-husband well on his new chapter.

“Just beautiful, congratulations may God bless you both with all the desires of your hearts!!! 🎊💒”

Greg’s wife goes by Tea on social media. In February, All About The Tea detailed that Gregory’s then-fiancé was a woman named Teesha. Regardless of her government name, Tea added several telling hashtags in the caption of an Instagram post shared March 18.

“Class in Session #m2m #married2med #drswife #drheavenlyuniversity #texasgirl #gregorysgirl #DrG #fiance”

