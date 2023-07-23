MadameNoire Featured Video

A white South Carolina Burger King assistant manager was fired and arrested on Monday, July 17, after two Black women reportedly witnessed and confronted her about combining trashed fries with fresh fries to serve to customers.

According to the Daily Mail, customers Shantel Elizabeth Harris and Ivory Lakeisha Muhammad allegedly witnessed 29-year-old Jaime Christine Major’s disgusting actions on July 9 at a Burger King in Union, South Carolina, at 508 Duncan Bypass on Highway 176.

Harris and Muhammad confronted the Florida-born assistant manager, leading to a heated argument.

A witness called the Union Police Department (UPD), and police arrived at the scene of Harris and Muhammad reportedly shouting profanities at the staff and threatening them. Sgt. Bryan Shaver said he could hear the argument before entering the restaurant from his police vehicle. He attempted to calm a reasonably enraged Harris and Muhammad but failed to and arrested them for disorderly conduct.

The two victims were booked into the Union County Jail until management called them to confirm that Major’s caused the whole ordeal when she endeavored to serve contaminated fries and that the consumers were victims two days later.

After issuing a warrant for the 29-year-old’s arrest, UPD police booked Major into the Union County Detention Center for tampering with consumer products. She could face a hefty sentence of 20 years since she violated the Federal Anti-Tampering Act.

The disgusting manager’s bond was set for $20,000.

In a statement to Fox News, Burger King clarified that Major's actions didn't "align to the brand's commitment to quality food," and they were happy to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

“These allegations do not align to the brand’s commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience,” a spokesperson for the fast food told Fox. “The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings.”

The statement continued, “As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time.”

Major’s dumping of thrown-out fries in a container with fresh fries didn’t alleviate the steadily declining confidence in American fast food chains. Furthermore, her actions placed customers in danger. Had Muhammad and Harris consumed the contaminated fries, they would’ve been at risk of contracting food poisoning, gastroenteritis or other significant illnesses.

Understandably, many restaurants try to avoid food waste to combat climate change. Still, once they hit the trash can, that food has been exposed to bacteria, germs and inedible or toxic materials.