On July 20, community members gathered in Park Forest, Illinois, to mourn the loss of 5-year-old Jada Moore after she was allegedly killed by her grandfather and his wife in early July. Video footage obtained by ABC 7 Chicago captured family, close friends and members of the Chicago Police Department holding a prayer circle for the precious tot on the same block she was reportedly murdered.

Kimberly Elwoods, Jada’s mother, was also present during the emotional vigil. The grieving mom said she was still trying to process the unthinkable travesty. “This is a lot to deal with. Nobody is ever prepared, especially to lose their child in that particular way,” Kimberly told ABC 7 Chicago. “Like, I can’t believe it.”

According to police, Kimberly’s father, 62-year-old Klent Elwoods, admitted to abusing his granddaughter after paramedics found young Jada laying naked on a couch in the living room at his Park Forest home on July 14. Kent’s wife, Lisa Jones, also confessed to abusing the young child.

After beating Jada, authorities say Klent called 911 to report the incident.

On the call, the disgraced grandfather reportedly told the dispatcher, “I was beating my granddaughter, and now she is out of it,” ABC 7 Chicago noted. The adorable 5-year-old girl was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital and died the next day due to a severe brain injury. Jada came to live with her grandfather and Lisa on April 5, after Kimberly moved to Georgia for a job opportunity. Prosecutors say the couple began beating the youngster in May. According to authorities, some of the beatings were provoked due to Jada soiling herself. The horrific beatings were “documented on a calendar found inside the home,” police claimed.

Klent and Lisa have since been charged with first-degree murder and could face life in prison if convicted.

Kimberly is shocked and appalled by her daughter’s grandfather’s heinous actions.

“I thought that man was a stand-up guy. And he’s really a monster,” she said during Thursday’s vigil. “I absolutely loved my daughter. I adored her. And I want her to know even up there; she is well-loved.”

Kimberly said her daughter was a bright ray of light that loved all things Barbie and enjoyed making people laugh. The grieving mother has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Jada’s funeral expenses. As of July 21, the fundraiser has received over $2,600, still shy of its $10,000 goal.

