A 6-year-old boy is in “grave condition” after enduring days of vicious beatings. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities in Clayton County, Georgia, arrested Porshe Wells and her boyfriend, Napoleon Tracey Ates Jr., after her 6-year-old son was hospitalized with critical injuries from a horrific beating.

According to Clayton County police sergeant Julia Isaac, the harrowing incident began June 4, when Napoleon Ates accused Wells’ son of stealing $80 dollars and giving it to his roommate. Ates, 36, allegedly brutally beat the young child for hours until he fell unconscious. Wells tried to give her son an ice bath to help wake him up and recover from the terrifying abuse, but sadly, it continued. The disgraced mother stood by and watched as her child was beaten again later on in the day.

The alleged abuse continued on June 5 and June 6. Wells reportedly went to work and even got her nails done as her son endured hours of physical violence at home. Eventually, she took him to a nearby hospital, where police were notified about the child’s critical condition.

The little boy suffered from broken bones and internal bleeding in his brain. Doctors also discovered blood clots in the six-year-old boy’s lungs.

“He was punching the young child like he was a grown man,” police Sergeant Isaac said.

Wells and Ates were arrested and charged with child cruelty.

WSBTV noted that Ates was booked into the Clayton County Jail on June 6 and charged with battery-family violence and violation of probation in addition to his child abuse charge.

Wells was taken into custody Tuesday and faces multiple charges of abuse. She could be faced with an additional charge for lying to police about her son’s horrific beating. Initially, she told police that she wasn’t at home when the incident occurred.

Sadly, authorities said that Wells’ eldest child, an 8-year-old, witnessed the egregious abuse of their sibling. The state has custody of the little one until further notice.

