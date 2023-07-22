MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe “Bad Ting” Bailey was a striking and stunning beauty in her body-baring Mas costumes for St. Lucia’s Carnival.

The singer-actress’s first ensemble was bold and colorful look that left little of her curvaceous frame to the imagination. The look was a stringy and shimmering metallic undergarment underneath a golden body chain that draped her torso. It was accessorized with pink and blue jewels, a matching headpiece and thigh garters.

The most eye-catching portion of the “Have Mercy” singer’s extravagant look was her head-to-toe decoration of vibrant orange, pink and purple feathers. Chlöe shared photos of her costume on Instagram July 19.

She clearly looked and felt good during St. Lucia’s carnival festivities because her caption said, “[I] had the best time of my entire life 😍😍.”

The performer revealed that the Mas celebration was actually her first time at a Carnival. She even posted a clip of her bodacious rump in motion as it shook to the beat of the street music.

The Praise This star referred to herself as a “bad ting” in the caption of another series of photos.

Chlöe’s face card was top tier in every snapshot. She smized in two of the pictures and made smiley, silly faces in the others.

The singer’s hourglass frame was snatched in a neon green, purple and blue one-piece. Extra pizzaz for her full look came from the golden accents on her bra and her fishnet gloves.

The singer’s long locs were styled in a cute bun updo with curly pieces added to the ends.

Mas (short for masquerade) costumes are a signature aspect of Carnival celebrations held across the globe.

Attendees are encouraged to “play” Mas as a sign of homage to the tradition’s roots.

The Notting Hill Carnival — a summertime celebration in London — detailed information on the costumes’ diasporic beginnings for Google Arts and Culture.

Mas costumes — and their over-the-top flare — have connections to the Caribbean, Africa and Brazil.

