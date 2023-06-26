MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashanti paid a visit to Bermuda to celebrate the island’s annual Carnival event, and the R&B songstress came dressed to impress for the occasion. On June 25, the “Baby” hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her colorful Carnival ensemble designed by NOVA Mas International.

The 42-year-old songstress flaunted her thick thighs and curvy frame in a light blue, barely-there bodysuit that featured cut-outs around her midsection and breasts. The cinching bodysuit featured shiny pearl and crystal embroidered stones that shined against the R&B beauty’s caramel frame.

To top off the sexy Carnival outfit, Ashanti’s bodysuit had two large wings stacked with red, purple and light blue feathers. She completed the look with an emerald, diamond embroidered headdress and matching shin jewelry.

In the caption, the New York native gushed about her amazing experience at the festival.

“Thank you @Bermuda, for an amazing first visit!!!! It won’t be my last! I had a blast jumping with @carnivalinbermuda,” the sexy celeb penned.

Netizens on Instagram showered Ashanti with compliments on her sexy Carnival ensemble.

“I swear u like the finest woman God has ever created fave @ashanti,” one user wrote.

Another admirer commented, “The best Carnival fit I’ve ever seen.”

A third Instagram user penned, “Gorgeous. You have a remarkable beauty, very seductive kiss kiss my queen.”

This wasn’t Ashanti’s only post of her carnival experience in Bermuda. Multiple videos shared by the “Rain on Me” artist’s Instagram page captured her dancing, twerking and having a ball with the people of Bermuda during the festival.

In one video, the Grammy Award winner could be seen smiling and waving to fans from a float as she signed a few autographs.

We love to see it, Ashanti! What do you think about her fabulous carnival outfit?

