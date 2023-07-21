MadameNoire Featured Video

Brazilian baddies Mayara Lima and Ana Clara Barcelos ate and left no crumbs in a clip of their choreography to Beyoncé and Shakira’s “Beautiful Liar.”

On July 19, Lima and Barcelos, two popular Black passistas in the South American nation, combined Brazilian samba and sensual belly dance moves to the singers’ 2006 chart-topping banger. The dancers shared that they came up with the concept of the routine for their sexy sequence to “Beautiful Liar,” which was reminiscent of Beyoncé and Shakira’s alluring sensuality in the song’s original music video.

The passistas bonitas even threw in some salsa steps and the singers’ iconic belly dancing.

The dancers’ hot matching outfits were sparkling triangle bralettes and thong pants. Their big, bold and bouncy curls were styled in half-up, half-down looks.

Lima and Barcelos’ joint post highlighted the main crew who made their incredible clip come to life. The ladies shouted out Felipe Gama for the way he captured their epic dance moves.

Translated from Portuguese, Gama showed love to the talented passistas in the comments of the joint post. He said, “I loved getting to know your work up close! It was a pleasure to be able to take this beautiful project of yours off paper. Thank you for your trust! 🙏”

Photographer Denilson Santos, seamstress Silvinha Maciel, Brazilian beauty supply store Cassulinha Cabelos, hairstylist Guilherme Alexandre and makeup artist @OtaMakeupp were also credited.

Barcelos is a dancer with ties to a samba school called Paraíso do Tuiuti, and Rio de Janeiro’s Unidos de São Cristóvão Carnival. She’s also the owner of a beauty boutique called Das Manas Make.

Lima is a dancing teacher who also reps Paraíso do Tuiuti. Her impeccable work as a dancer has scored her over 845,000 Instagram followers and more than 161,000 views on her YouTube account.

Peep the ladies’ fiyahhh dance routine below and the original “Beautiful Liar” music video.

Play

