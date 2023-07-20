MadameNoire Featured Video

Keshia Knight Pulliam was in mommy mode when she revealed a big birthday surprise for her husband, Brad James.

On July 15, the former Cosby Show star took to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at an exciting home renovation project that’s underway in the barn on her massive farm.

In the short clip, Pulliam could be seen walking along the front yard of her beautiful home with her 3-month-old son Knight in a carrier. The adorable infant was sleeping peacefully on his momma’s chest as she revealed the big renovation news to fans.

“We’re about to start this project, and I’m excited, and I’ll show y’all as we work through the progress,” the 44-year-old actress said.

The superstar tilted the camera down to give fans a closer look at baby Knight’s sweet face.

“Yeah, this is how I do everything nowadays,” the Newark native said with a big smile. “Any other mommas out there can’t do anything or go anywhere without their child strapped on them? That’s my life, but guess what? I wouldn’t have it any other way. This carrier, though is everything.”

As she walked to the barn to take a look at the renovation progress, Pulliam’s 5-year-old daughter Ella and some of the cute baby animals on the farm trailed behind her.

Judging by the video, it looks like James’ big birthday surprise is slowly coming together. The actress filmed workers putting what appeared to be a coat rack together in the barn. She also filmed the builders pulling different metal pipes and other materials from the area. It’s hard to tell what they are constructing, but towards the end of the video, Pulliam’s hubby looked super excited to see the project unfolding, so it’s got to be something special.

In the caption, the Hollywood veteran asked her followers if they could guess what she was “transforming” the barn into. Fans wondered if the devoted wife and mother was building “a man cave” or an “office” for James’ birthday. Other netizens were filled with joy to see The Gospel star living her best life.

“I love how happy you are now. It’s awesome to watch.” wrote one fan.

Another supporter penned, “Absolutely Love your lifestyle.”

We love to see it, too, Keshia!

In October 2021, Pulliam tied the knot with Brad James in an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. Two years later, the couple welcomed their son, Knight, in April 2023.

Pulliam shares her eldest daughter Ella with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell. Before finding happiness with her soulmate, James, Pulliam went through a rocky divorce with Hartwell. The former NFL star filed for divorce from Pulliam in 2016, just six months after she announced she was pregnant with Ella.

We’re glad to see the star shining and thriving in her new marriage and with her adorable children.

RELATED CONTENT: Mompreneurs Welcomes Keshia Knight Pulliam For A Special Conversation