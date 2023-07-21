MadameNoire Featured Video

A GoFundMe has been created by the family of Jailene Flores to help cover her funeral expenses after her lover shot her to death.

On July 13, the Chicago native was killed by an “obsessive” boyfriend named Armoni Henry after he confronted her about removing an Apple AirTag device that he allegedly placed in her car to keep track of her whereabouts, according to People.

On the fundraiser’s website, Jailene’s sister, Ashley Flores, penned that the family was struggling to make sense of the cold murder.

“Unfortunately, my sister was a victim of harassment and stalking from an individual who wasn’t even her boyfriend, it was a ‘friend’ who became obsessive. This turned fatal, and on July 13th at 9 a.m., he ended my sister’s life on what we thought would be another normal Thursday,” the grieving sibling wrote. “I sit here still waiting for her to come home. Unfortunately, my family and I must accept that Jailene is no longer with us and is in heaven watching above us all,” Ashley added.

The Flores family is seeking $30,000 to help with Jailene’s homegoing service. As of July 20, the campaign has garnered over $16,000 in donations.

What happened to Jailene Flores?

According to a police report, on July 13, Chicago authorities were called to West 95th Street in Evergreen Park, Illinois, after they received a report about an active shooter at Mariano’s grocery store. When they arrived at the scene, authorities found a woman, later identified as Jailene, with multiple gunshot wounds. Flores, who was an employee at Mariano’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents obtained by CBS News, Jailene and Armoni began dating after they met in school and previously worked together at a nursing home in Oak Lawn, a suburb of Chicago. In April, the couple’s relationship took a sharp turn when Armoni began threatening Jailene and her family, according to court documents. Jailene filed for an order of protection that was granted on April 19, but the order was never served, as authorities had trouble locating Armoni. The order eventually expired.

Before the fatal incident, Jailene found an Apple AirTag device located in her car on July 10. Her brother investigated the Apple tracking device and was able to retrieve the last four digits of the AirTag’s phone number, which matched Armoni’s. Two days later, the 21-year-old allegedly confronted Jailene at work about removing the device and threatened to hurt her family if she cut off contact with him, CBS News noted.

According to authorities, Jailene arrived at work on Thursday to find 124 messages from Armoni in which he threatened to kill her. Hours later, he entered Mariano’s with a loaded handgun and approached the 21-year-old Chicago native. The pair went into the employee staff room, where shots were fired.

A manager reportedly saw Armoni fleeing the scene and identified him to the police as the suspected shooter. He has since been charged with first-degree murder.

