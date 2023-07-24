MadameNoire Featured Video

Things got heated between Erica Mena and Lil Scrappy on the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

While out at a party, Mena approached the rap star about his ongoing divorce from her best friend Bambi. On the July 18 episode, the tension between the two flared when she questioned why the Atlanta native wasn’t making his child support payments, a rumor that she heard from the rap star’s ex-wife.

The allegation didn’t sit well with the father of four. Pissed off by the accusation, Lil Scrappy lit into Mena for bringing up his children during their tough chat.

“I don’t like that. I pay for it,” the “No Problem” hitmaker shouted at the mother of two. “I got bank statements.”

The two reality TV stars bickered back and forth and insulted one another. At one point, Scrappy got right into Mena’s face as he warned her to stay out of his business with Bambi. After throwing a few more digs at one another, the Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta cast members were eventually separated.

After the show, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts about Erica Mena confronting Scrap.

Some social media users slammed the model for getting into the rapper’s business with Bambi. Netizens on Twitter claimed she was “too invested” in the soon-to-be-divorced couple’s marital strife and overstepping her boundaries.

On Instagram, one user felt as though the actress was “projecting her anger for Safari towards Scrap.”

“When he politely said, ‘I don’t like that,’ she should have read the room and walked away! Now that he’s to her level, HE’S wrong? Naw, sis, YOU WRONG,” another user added.

This isn’t the first time that Mena has called Scrappy out. Earlier this year, the model got into a heated argument with the rapper over his alleged relationship with Diamond, his ex-girlfriend.

This was tough to watch. What do you think? Do you think it was right for Erica Mena to confront Lil Scrappy? Tell us in the comments section.

