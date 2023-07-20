MadameNoire Featured Video

Internet users were highly confused after a TikToker claimed she paid $1,000 for a photograph with Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley.

The travel content TikToker, a woman named Shay, shared that her pricey encounter with the P-Valley stars happened at an excursion site in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Shay said her first reaction to the large monetary request was, “What the fuck?!” Then, she mentally justified the actors’ expensive photo price tag when she remembered that Chris Brown charged concertgoers $1,000 for a photo-op during his last tour.

“I’m about to have my Chris Breezy moment. I’m about to be all on Miracle and all on Tyler,” she jokingly mused.

Shay revealed that Tyler had a Square card reader with him to collect her payment in Cabo San Lucas. Unfortunately, despite the sizable amount of money she paid, the TikToker was disgruntled with how the snapshot turned out. She argued that Tyler looked like he was “ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Miracle smiled but had her hand raised — seemingly to brush hair out of her face.

Shay smiled and chucked up a peace sign as the P-Valley stars stood beside her.

“Y’all, look at this. Is this worth $1,000?” she asked her followers before she deleted the post.

Instagram users expressed how outrageous the TikToker’s whole ordeal seemed in the comments of a screen recording of her upload. Online users couldn’t understand why the celebrity couple charged so much for the photo or why Shay even paid that amount.

Moreover, the consensus about the Cabo photo-op was that it definitely wasn’t worth the $1,000 Shay paid.

“You’re insane for even paying that imo…” “Everyday a sucka is born 😂.” “Lmao wth she paid 1k for when it could’ve been free.” “Wouldn’t [have] give them a buss token.” “But why?!?! 🤔” “$1000?? For a pic??? No ma’am…..They think they A or B list celebs? Buggin.”

How much would you pay for a snapshot with a celebrity? Sound off in the comments.

RELATED CONTENT: “Baby Mama Drama: Tyler Lepley’s Ex April King Slams Miracle Watts For Claiming Her Children”