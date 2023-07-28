MadameNoire Featured Video

Michael Sterling, the estranged husband of reality TV star Eva Marcille is being slammed with a lawsuit for a 2022 car accident.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Sterling is being sued by Kody Clark and Lauren Hammett for crashing into their vehicle during the 2022 incident. The duo believes that the high-power lawyer was driving under the influence when the car crash occurred, but Sterling has vehemently denied the allegation.

According to the lawsuit, on Feb. 4, 2022, Clark was driving with Hammett in his 2014 Toyota Camry in a “safe, careful, prudent” manner” in Sandy Springs, Georgia, when the incident happened.

While driving along an adjacent lane on the highway, Clark claimed that Sterling was operating his 2011 Ford Mustang GT “negligently, carelessly, and unlawfully” while under the influence. He accused the father of two of crashing directly into the rear of his vehicle while “driving recklessly.” The force of the crash caused Clark and Hammett to “spin out of control “ and collide with a concrete median on the right side of the road.

Further along in the suit, the pair claimed that they sustained multiple injuries from the accident and racked up over $2,000 worth of medical bills. They also said they suffered emotional distress and lost wages due to Sterling’s negligence. The duo claimed that their quality of life was drastically impacted by the “violence of the collision and injuries,” which prevented them from living “a normal life.”

Sterling has yet to respond to the lawsuit, but the lawyer has been trying to beat the pair’s DUI allegations for a year now.

In 2022, the 42-year-old legal aid sent a medical report to prosecutors that appeared to show he wasn’t under the influence during the crash. The report also included a statement from the officer that transported the newly divorced lawyer straight to the emergency room after the incident. An independent medical examination found that “despite the injection of his eyes,” Sterling did not “have any slurred speech or inebriation” and the time of the car accident.

Lawyers for Sterling added, “There was no odor or smell of alcohol in the medical report. Indeed, both nurses were subpoenaed for the administrative hearing in this case and were prepared to testify that if they smelled the odor of alcohol, it would have been included in their report. They would have testified that the fact that they did not include it in the medical report means they did not detect the smell of alcohol. They never testified at the administrative hearing because the officer agreed to dismiss the case because he failed to properly advise Mr. Sterling of the implied consent rights.”

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

